Craig Hallum Increases Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $12.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.