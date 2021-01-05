Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Critical Comparison

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Text and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 3.98 $234.23 million $2.80 16.23 Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.54 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Open Text and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 6 0 2.50 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Volatility & Risk

Open Text has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 7.53% 10.54% 4.42% Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18%

Summary

Open Text beats Creative Realities on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

