Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,499. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.