Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 210,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 139,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

