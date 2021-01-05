Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

