Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXDO. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

OTCMKTS:CXDO opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of 112.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

