Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

