Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Cronos Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

