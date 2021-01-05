Crypto Village Accelerator Hits Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $32,735.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00345287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00024359 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.