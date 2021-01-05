Cryptonex One Day Volume Reaches $788,173.00 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00012753 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $237.18 million and approximately $788,173.00 worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.