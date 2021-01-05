Cryptrust Price Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cryptrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $9,648.72 and approximately $195.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp.

Cryptrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

