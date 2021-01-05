CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CTIC stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

