Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 24,497 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

