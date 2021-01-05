Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $700.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

