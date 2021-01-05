Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,694 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

RYTM opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.