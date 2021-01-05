Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

TYL opened at $431.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

