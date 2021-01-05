Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabors Industries worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Shares of NBR opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.79. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($18.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

