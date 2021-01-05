Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $2,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,465,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,841,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,220. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

