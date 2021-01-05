Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 177,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

