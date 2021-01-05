Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,726 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

