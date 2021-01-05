Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Dynex Capital worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DX opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

