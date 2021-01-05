Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,517 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 626.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. 8,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,527.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth Birnbaum sold 14,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $598,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,742 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,271. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

