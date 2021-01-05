Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $15.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.