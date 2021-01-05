cVault.finance Market Cap Hits $39.26 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $39.26 million and $1.27 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $3,926.42 or 0.12100834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.