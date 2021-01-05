CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $128.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $130.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $448.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $449.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $464.05 million to $529.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $152.65. The company had a trading volume of 458,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,444. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $167.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,184.45, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

