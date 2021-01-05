CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.30 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $124.30 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

