Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 613,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,115,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Specifically, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,974. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,155,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.