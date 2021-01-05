DA Davidson Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $400.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.13.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $384.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

