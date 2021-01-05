DAD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. DAD has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $1.03 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00350466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024478 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

