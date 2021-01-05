Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.29.

DDOG stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,039.99 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,781,357 shares of company stock valued at $182,076,275 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

