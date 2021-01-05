Datamine Price Reaches $0.0990 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $392,611.35 and $31,703.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00035057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002885 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,152 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

