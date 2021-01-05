Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.60 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

