DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DaVia's significant improvement in the bottom line is encouraging. The DaVita Kidney Care segment continued to progress through the quarter. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results and also ramped-up overseas during the third quarter. The acquisition of several dialysis centers overseas is encouraging as well. A solid guidance for 2020 is another positive. A stable liquidity position is impressive. DaVita ended the third quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Over the past year, shares of DaVita have outperformed its industry. However, foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Contraction of adjusted operating margin is another concern. Declining trajectory of calcimimetics continued through the third quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. 2,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,395. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $118.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

