DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

DVA stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

