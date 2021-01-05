DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. DeNA has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DeNA will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

