DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DMTK. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of DMTK opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 1,587.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,142,858 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

