Desjardins Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at $502,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

