Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.81.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

