Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.27 ($180.31).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €140.40 ($165.18) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

About Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

