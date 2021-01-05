Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.72

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.72 and traded as high as $50.86. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 29,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

