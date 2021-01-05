Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

DLG opened at €44.97 ($52.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.08. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

