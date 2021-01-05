Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Diamond S Shipping worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

