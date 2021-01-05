DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.20 ($19.06).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €13.42 ($15.79) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47).

About DIC Asset AG (DIC.F)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.