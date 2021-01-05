DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $13,851.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00421150 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,820,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,988,481 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

