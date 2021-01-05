Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com.

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

