Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $944.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

