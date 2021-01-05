Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $168,042.68 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 625,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.