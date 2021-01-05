DMarket (DMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.84 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $10.84 million and $1.15 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

