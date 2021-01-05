DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.21.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $222.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,346,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

