DogeCash Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $108,303.56 and $16,314.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281586 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,808,125 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

